Montgomery County Commission Meetings will be Closed to the Public in December
Montgomery County, TN – In accordance with the Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order regarding limiting public gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, the December Montgomery County Informal and Formal Commission meetings will be closed to the public.
Limiting public access to the meetings is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19 Coronavirus. County Commissioners and key Montgomery County personnel will attend the meeting in person while practicing health and safety precautions.
The informal commission meeting, scheduled on December 7th at 6:00pm and the formal commission meeting, scheduled on December 14th at 6:00pm can be viewed, as always, by the public on the Montgomery County YouTube Channel during the meeting or at any time after the meeting has taken place.
For members of the public who plan to address the County Commission about zoning cases on December 7th, they may do so via Webex from the first-floor training room of the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse. A member of the staff will be available to guide them through the process. Space in the training room will be limited and open on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For information about the Montgomery County Commission meetings visit mcgtn.org.
