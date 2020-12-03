APSU Men’s Basketball opens home schedule Friday against Carver

Austin Peay (2-1) vs. Carver Bible (0-8)

Friday, December 4th, 2020 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in more than nine months (which certainly feels longer than that), the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team is returning to the Dunn Center to kick off the home slate on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 6:00pm against Carver College.

The APSU Govs opened the campaign over the Thanksgiving break with a 2-1 showing at the #BeachBubble Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, highlighted by three straight 20-point, 10-rebound outings from Terry Taylor, who earned Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for his efforts.

A lot has changed since the last time the APSU Govs hosted a game in the Dunn Center. But what hasn’t changed–hopefully–is Austin Peay State University’s dominance at home, where the Govs have won 16 consecutive outings dating back to the end of the 2018-19 season.

About the Carver Cougars

Austin Peay State University’s home winning streak goes on the line Friday against a Carver team that first came to the attention of the discerning Austin Peay fan when the Govs signed Merdy Mongozi during the summer–the big man from the Congo spent his first season in college basketball at Carver.

The Cougars have had some struggles scoring the ball in 2020-21; through eight games, Carver has yet to break 50 points, although some of that may be due to the high level of competition they’ve played, with dates at Kennesaw State, Appalachian State and Wofford already in the books.

Basketball is the only sport at Carver College, which has an enrollment of fewer than 100 students and did not establish an athletics program until 1998. Martin Carter Sr., Carver’s Athletics Director, was the head men’s coach for 15 seasons and began the women’s program in 2015-16.

Last Time Against Carver College

This is Austin Peay State University’s first meeting with the Cougars–the Govs have never lost to an NCCAA opponent since the organization was formed in 1968.

Keep An Eye On

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s fifth straight in a home opener and eighth in its last nine home debuts.

With a win, the APSU Govs would open the regular season at 3-1 or better for the first time since 2000.

Taylor has reached 20 points and 10 rebounds in five straight games dating back to last season.

Reginald Gee, a thousand-point scorer at Alabama State, needs 16 points for 100 as a Gov.

A loss would be the Governors first to a non-Division I foe since 1986.

The APSU Govs have outscored all three opponents faced in second-chance points in 2020-21.

Taylor (21.8 ppg) and Jordyn Adams (17.4) are one of four returning duos in Division I who combined to average 35.0 points per game or more in 2019-20.

Adams needs four shot attempts for 500 in his Austin Peay State University career.

Milestone Watch: Terry Taylor needs nine points for 2,000 in his career and 15 rebounds for 1,000—he would be the third Gov to hit either mark in his career and the fifth player in OVC history to do both.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

