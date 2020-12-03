Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU ROTC cadets hone skills at Fort Campbell during weekend training

December 3, 2020
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) ROTC cadets conducted a field training exercise on November 13th-14th at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

This exercise developed and evaluated the cadets’ knowledge in squad-level tactics and land navigation.

Austin Peay State University senior cadet Chantal Alequin and three underclassmen cadets cheer another Army ROTC cadet on at the Sabalauski Air Assault School obstacle course. (APSU)

 Prior classroom and lab instruction during the fall semester prepared the cadets to use their land navigation and tactical skills in a series of events during a two-day period.

The exercise kicked off with a squad-level competition on the Sabalauski Air Assault School obstacle course and was followed by day and night land navigation.

Cadets showed their resilience during the second day by excelling in squad-level tactics despite a rainy start to the morning.

This training event was an unqualified success due to the excellent planning and preparation of APSU Army ROTC cadre and senior cadets as well as highly motivated underclassmen executing their assigned missions.

Austin Peay State University ROTC cadets plot their night land navigation points before moving on to the course. (APSU)

An Austin Peay State University Army ROTC cadet spots a rainbow during tactical training on Saturday, November 14th. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University junior cadet Devin Antoine negotiates the “leg over” at the Air Assault School obstacle course. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University junior cadet Cherady Fine negotiates the “tough one” at the Air Assault School obstacle course. (APSU)

