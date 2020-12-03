APSU ROTC cadets hone skills at Fort Campbell during weekend training

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) ROTC cadets conducted a field training exercise on November 13th-14th at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

This exercise developed and evaluated the cadets’ knowledge in squad-level tactics and land navigation.

Prior classroom and lab instruction during the fall semester prepared the cadets to use their land navigation and tactical skills in a series of events during a two-day period.

The exercise kicked off with a squad-level competition on the Sabalauski Air Assault School obstacle course and was followed by day and night land navigation.

Cadets showed their resilience during the second day by excelling in squad-level tactics despite a rainy start to the morning.

This training event was an unqualified success due to the excellent planning and preparation of APSU Army ROTC cadre and senior cadets as well as highly motivated underclassmen executing their assigned missions.

