FBI says“Too Tall Bandit” responsible for 16 Bank Robberies in a Decade

Charlotte, NC – The serial bank robber nicknamed the “Too Tall Bandit” has struck again. FBI Agents and local law enforcement believe the robber is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies in Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The most recent robbery happened on November 27, 2020, at the United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina.

FBI Agents are working with state and local partners to determine if this suspect is connected to other robberies. The FBI is asking the public to help identify the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

The “Too Tall Bandit” is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall to 6 feet, 6 inches tall, 210 to 250 pounds, possibly with brown eyes.

He speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg.

In each robbery, the suspect is heavily disguised with a mask, coat, and gloves. He is armed with a black handgun and often jumps over the teller’s counter.

The FBI believes these robberies were committed by the same suspect:

November 27th, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

November 12th, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

November 9th, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

March 31st, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

November 24th, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 13th, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

October 27th, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

November 25th, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

November 16th, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

November 17th, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 24th, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

October 26th, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC

December 21st, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC

January 4th, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

November 6th, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC

November 27th, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Etowah, NC

Anyone with information is asked to call 1.800. CALL FBI. That number is 1.800.225.5324.

