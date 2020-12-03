Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Briefed on Plan for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, County Chief of Staff Kyle Johnson and County Emergency Services Director Jimmie Edwards, along with county mayors and leadership across Tennessee, joined Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office on a call this morning to discuss how the federal COVID-19 Immunization Distribution Plan would be implemented in the State of Tennessee.

The State has released a vaccine plan that prioritizes population groups within Tennessee.

This information can be found at the following link COVID-19 Vaccination Plan (tn.gov).

Pfizer is prepared to send 56,000 doses of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine directly to hospitals for Tennessee’s healthcare workers beginning this month.

The priority list for the vaccines is set by the federal government. Any deviation from that list will compromise funding from the federal government.

“We are working closely with the State and local health departments to ensure that those who wish to receive a vaccine can do so in an orderly fashion. There is still some uncertainty on when and how many vaccines will be available to Montgomery County. As we find out more information we will continue to let the public know,” said Mayor Durrett.

Additional supplies will be coming and more detailed information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.

For further information about the vaccine plan as well as frequently asked questions and other details related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations in Tennessee visit www.tn.gov/health

Related Stories

Sections

Topics