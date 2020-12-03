Planters Bank Presents… “Christmas Vacation” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Friday

Clarksville, TN – There’s no place like home for the holidays! Join us this weekend for nonstop laughter when Planters Bank Presents… the hilarious holiday favorite “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 7:00pm.

In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday as Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) contends with spontaneously combusting Christmas lights and temperamental trees while anticipating the arrival of his annual bonus.

Tickets are going quickly, so make your reservations today! Our second screening, presented by Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety on Saturday, December 5th at 7:00pm, is sold out.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 1989 / Director: Jeremiah Chechik / Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to each Friday night’s movie.

Please note: Through the end of December, our box office will be closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the continued escalation of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating will be limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons will be required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups will be limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be available in the building. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

In the coming weeks, you can also look for such favorites as “The Polar Express” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PlantersBankPresents!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

