Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,377 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, December 3rd, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 356,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. That is an increase of 3,377 cases from Wednesday’s 353,171. There have been 4,359 (+77) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been O N E H U N D R E D T H R E E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 7,172. Nineteen of the new cases reported today were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There has been eighty six (+1) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
F O R T Y O N E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 4,043. There have been fifty six (+3) deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 1,696. There has been seventeen deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Thee have been T W E L V E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 3,050. There has been thirty seven (+2) deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 605. There has been twenty deaths in Houston County due to the virus. There have been N I N E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is at 880. There has been sixteen (+2) deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been FOUR new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 764. There has been eight deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
F O R T Y O N E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 1,853. There have been thirty six (+1) deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been SEVEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at 1,633. There has been twenty one (+2) deaths in Henry County due to the virus. N I N E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 633. There has been seventeen (+1) deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
F O R T Y S I X news cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 3,098. There have been forty deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 44,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 459 cases from Wednesday’s 44,374. There have been 429 (+4) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 14,012,378 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 112,028 cases in 24 hours from Wednesday’s 13,900,350. There have now been 274,648 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 3,822 deaths from Wednesday’s 273,170.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
