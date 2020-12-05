|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball game against Florida State, Postponed
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at Florida State, Sunday, December 6th, 2020 has been postponed. The decision was made Friday following consultation with medical personnel and discussions between the two administrations.
Austin Peay State University and Florida State will explore re-scheduling options and are hopeful to find a common date this season.
The APSU Governors next scheduled contest is a December 15th matchup with Chattanooga in the Winfield Dunn Center at 4:30pm.
Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
