FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: December 4th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, the agency issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to Rat’s Army for selling unapproved products with fraudulent COVID-19 Coronavirus claims.

The company sells “VIRUS BIOSHIELD” with misleading claims that the product can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 Coronavirus in people. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

On December 2nd, the FDA updated the SARS CoV-2 reference panel comparative data on our website to reflect the latest information. The FDA SARS-CoV-2 reference panel is an independent performance validation step for diagnostic tests of SARS-CoV-2 infection that are being used for clinical purposes.

The reference panel allows for a more precise comparison of the analytical performance of different molecular in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays intended to detect SARS-CoV-2.The FDA provided the panel, comprised of standardized samples, to test developers who are required to assess their test’s performance against this panel (or other FDA-recommended reference materials) as a condition of their emergency use authorization (EUA).

Testing update:

As of December 1st, 295 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 227 molecular tests, 61 antibody tests, and 7 antigen tests.

