Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office promotes Jayme Mathis

December 4, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Jayme Mathis on her promotion to School Resource Officer Sergeant.

Sergeant Mathis began her career with the Sheriff’s Office in October 2009 as a deputy in the Detention Services Bureau. In 2011 she transferred to the Courts and Process Division; in 2012 to the Patrol Division; in 2013 to the School Resource Division; and in 2018 she was promoted to Investigator with the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson congratulates Jayme Mathis on her promotion.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson congratulates Jayme Mathis on her promotion.

Sergeant Mathis brings 11 years of diverse law enforcement experience to her new position.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      December 2020
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      2728293031  