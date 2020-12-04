|
|
|
|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office promotes Jayme Mathis
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Jayme Mathis on her promotion to School Resource Officer Sergeant.
Sergeant Mathis began her career with the Sheriff’s Office in October 2009 as a deputy in the Detention Services Bureau. In 2011 she transferred to the Courts and Process Division; in 2012 to the Patrol Division; in 2013 to the School Resource Division; and in 2018 she was promoted to Investigator with the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
Sergeant Mathis brings 11 years of diverse law enforcement experience to her new position.
|
|
