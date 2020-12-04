Tennessee Titans play Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (8-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (8-3)

Sunday, December 6th, 2020 | Noon CST

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans return home this week to face the Cleveland Browns in a battle of AFC playoff hopefuls with identical 8-3 records. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, December 6th, 2020.

Ticket sales for the contest were limited to 21 percent of the Nissan Stadium’s normal capacity following current U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Detailed information on the team’s Safe Stadium Plan can be found at tennesseetitans.com/safestadium.

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis and reporter Evan Washburn.

Fans can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information and additional options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Compass Media Networks will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (analyst) will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans, who have only two home games left on their schedule, will be back at Nissan Stadium this week following two consecutive road victories that put them back atop their division. After beating the Ravens in Baltimore on November 22nd, they traveled to face the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts last week and came away with a 45-26 win.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns against the Colts, generating his third consecutive 100-yard game. He leads the NFL through 12 weeks with 1,257 rushing yards, and his 12 rushing touchdowns are second in the league behind the 13 scored by the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was an efficient 13-of-22 passing for 221 yards and one touchdown (108.3 passer rating), and he added a one-yard touchdown run. His 106.7 passer rating in 2020 ranks sixth in the NFL among qualifiers.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown caught four passes for a team-high 98 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown. He added a 42-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on an onside attempt by the Colts in the fourth quarter to become the first player in franchise history with a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in the same game.

The win gave the Titans their best record through 11 games since they had a 10-1 start in 2008, and it put them one game in front of the Colts for first place in the AFC South. The Colts travel to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Titans and Browns are each counting on a win to keep pace in a hotly contested AFC playoff race, which ultimately will produce four division winners and three wild cards. There are seven AFC clubs, including the Titans and Browns, with at least seven wins.

About the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns, who feature the NFL’s top ranked rushing offense (161.4 yards per game), are in their first season with Kevin Stefanski as head coach. He was named to the post after spending the previous 14 seasons with the Vikings, most recently as offensive coordinator.

Stefanski’s squad is positioned to make a run for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2002. Following last week’s 27-25 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars, they are in sole possession of second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0 through November 29th).

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is in his third season since the Browns made him the first overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has started all 11 games in 2020, passing for 2,108 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics