Area Companies Pilot New Hopkinsville Community College Apprenticeship Program

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) has partnered with local companies, Hutson, Inc. and Kentucky Machine & Engineering, Inc. to pilot a new apprenticeship program, Kentucky Apprenticeship, Powered by KCTCS.

Hutson hired Landen Humphries, 18, as a diesel technology apprentice at their Hopkinsville location while Kentucky Machine hired Ryne Hancock, 29 and a veteran, as a computerized machining and manufacturing apprentice in Cadiz.

Both Humphries and Hancock attend technical classes in their respective programs at HCC and work with a mentor on the job.

Hutson Service Manager Brad Wagoner said Humphries is a great addition to the team. “Landen continues to do an exceptional job. He is very hard working and seems hungry to learn.”

Kentucky Machine & Engineering CEO Steve Allen explained why he chose to pilot the program stating, “I wanted to partner with HCC to increase the awareness of vocational training as a viable career choice. Additionally, I wanted to grow Kentucky Machine & Engineering with the best tradesmen this region has to offer.”

Darrin Boren, Kentucky Machine Operations Manager added, “We are committed to working with teachers and counselors to showcase how a career working with your hands isn’t just beneficial in the short term, but can allow these students the opportunity to start a long-standing career.”

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) rolled out the new apprenticeship initiative at all 16 KCTCS colleges across the state during the last 12 months. Each college hired an apprenticeship coordinator to help companies complete the steps to participate in state registered apprenticeships with their local college providing technical education.

HCC Apprenticeship Coordinator Mary Rachel Leach said she is excited about the two companies piloting the new service. “Each company has chosen one student for the work-and-learn program. Our goal is to provide not only academic instruction but also on-the-job experience that will help them succeed in their chosen field.”

Companies or students interested in apprenticeships may contact Leach via email at *protected email* or by phone at 270.707.3738.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

