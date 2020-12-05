|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Titans game history against Cleveland Browns
Nashville, TN – This week’s game marks the 68th all-time meeting between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. In the previous 67 outings, the Browns own a 35-32 advantage, including separate nine- and six-game winning streaks by the Browns.
However, the Titans have taken the last three battles. The Titans’ nine-game losing streak against the Browns from 1970-74 is tied (Oakland, 1966-73) for the second-longest in franchise history. The clubs have played one playoff game, a 24-23 Wild Card win by the Oilers in 1988.
The two teams met for the first time in 1970, when as a part of the AFL-NFL merger, the Browns moved from the NFL Century Division to the AFC Central, where they would compete with the Oilers/Titans as divisional foes for 32 seasons.
The series was interrupted after the 1995 season as a result of the former Browns moving to Baltimore to begin play as the Ravens.
A new team was granted to Cleveland to begin play once again in 1999. The new version of the Browns kept the old team’s name, records and logos and was once again a member of the AFC Central until divisional realignment in 2002 sent them to the AFC North and the Titans to the AFC South.
On October 5th, 2014, the Browns recorded an historic comeback against the Titans at Nissan Stadium, erasing a 25-point deficit to win 29-28. It was the largest road comeback in NFL history.
The last time the two clubs squared off was the 2019 season opener at Cleveland. Marcus Mariota completed three touchdown passes, while the Titans defense totaled three interceptions, five sacks and a safety in a 43-13 victory.
The last meeting at Nissan Stadium took place in Week 6 of 2016 at Nissan Stadium. Mariota threw for three touchdowns and registered a 132.6 passer rating, and the Titans defense accumulated six sacks to help the Titans win 28-26.
Most Recent Matchups
2015 Week 2 • Sept. 20, 2015 • Titans 14 at BROWNS 28
2016 Week 6 • Oct. 16, 2016 • Browns 26 at TITANS 28
2017 Week 7 • Oct. 22, 2017 • TITANS 12 at Browns 9
2019 Week 1 • Sept. 8, 2019 • TITANS 43 at Browns 13
SectionsSports
TopicsAFC Central, AFC South, AFL, American Football League, Anthony Fasano, Baltimore Ravens, Cameron Wake, Cleveland Browns, Cody Kessler, Delanie Walker, Derrick Henry, DeShone Kizer, Dexer McCluster, Dorial Green-Backham, Houston Oilers, Johnny Manziel, Kendall Wright, Kevin Byard, Kurt Coleman, Logan Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nissan Stadium, Ryan Succop, Tennessee, Tennessee Titans, Titans, Travis Benjamin
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed