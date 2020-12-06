U.S. Representative Mark Green Lands Victory for K2 Veterans in Defense Bill

Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, December 3rd, 2020, the House and Senate released the final agreed version of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that both chambers will vote on. The bill is expected to pass immediately and be sent to the President’s desk.

The NDAA includes critical provisions for our national defense, including Representative Green’s legislation directing the Secretary of Defense to conduct a study on the toxic exposure of American veterans who served at K2 Air Base in Uzbekistan.

This was the first legislation for K2 veterans introduced in Congress. After two decades of being ignored, America’s veterans who faced exposure to uranium, cyanide, and other toxins while serving their country are finally a step closer to the care they deserve.

Representative Green has been championing the cause of K2 veterans through his legislation and the House Oversight Committee’s ongoing investigation since the beginning of this year.

He said: “As a conferee representing the House Homeland Security Committee to the 2020 NDAA Conference Committee, I was honored today to sign the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act that will be passed and sent to the President. I’m proud that my legislation on K2 veterans’ toxic exposure made it into the bill. It’s a partial step forward. I will continue to fight for a strong military and to ensure our warriors and their families are cared for when they return. It’s been an honor to serve on the Conference Committee.”

Representative Mark Green is an ER physician and combat veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. He served on the mission to capture Saddam Hussein, and he interviewed Hussein for six hours on the night of his capture. He serves on the House Foreign Affairs, Homeland Security, and Oversight Committees.

