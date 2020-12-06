|
AAA tells everyone to Drive Safely while Viewing Holiday Lights
Nashville, TN – Enjoying holiday lights from your car is a great way to get into the holiday spirit while maintaining social distance. Whether you are heading to a community display or checking out decorations in your neighborhood, it’s important to stay safe on the road by avoiding risks behind the wheel.
“Drive-thru events and activities have been a go-to for family fun throughout 2020,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Personal vehicles can help you safely share in the joys of the season, but combining driving with other activities could land you on the naughty list.”
AAA recommends following these tips to stay safe while viewing light displays:
As always, check weather and roadway conditions before you go out. While falling snow may enhance the holiday atmosphere, it also creates additional safety hazards, especially at night. Follow these tips for staying safe on wintry roads.
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
