Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Tennessee Troops, Bolstering National Defense

Washington, D.C. – Thousands of servicemen and women call Tennessee home and when I accepted the role of Senator, I took on a special responsibility to look after and take care of each and every one of them.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I have included language in the National Defense Authorization Act to support mission-critical projects to expand high-skilled work in Tennessee and empower the future of Tennessee’s military installations, such as in Fort Campbell, Arnold Engineering and Development Complex, and in McGhee Tyson Airfield.

We must ensure that our troops have what they need to defend our nation and prepare for the future of warfare.

Defeating COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

I shed light on the encouraging news about the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine with Bill Hemmer on Fox News.

I discussed Nashville restaurants and the targeted relief package on Varney and Company.

Supporting Our Music Industry

Our live entertainment industry has been devastated by the pandemic, at no fault of their own. This week, Senator Feinstein (D-Calif.) and I introduced the bipartisan Help Independent Tracks Succeed Act in the Senate.

This bill will allow musicians, technicians, and producers to deduct all of their recording production expenses to ease the burden on our creative community and foster job creation.

Continuing To Hold China Accountable

The Chinese Communist Party is continuing their gross violations of human rights against the Uyghur Muslims in China. This week, I thanked President Trump for banning cotton produced by forced Uyghur labor.

We should not be supporting companies that profit off of slave labor. In contrast, companies like Nike are lobbying against the bipartisan legislation I sponsored, The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

