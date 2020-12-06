|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: U.S. Representative Mark Green Lands Victory for K2 Veterans in Defense Bill Newer: NASA Building Core Stages for Second, Third Artemis Flights »
Tennessee Titans last game against Cleveland Browns
Nashville, TN – On Kickoff Weekend of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to the Cleveland Browns to face the Browns and won by a score of 43-13.
Both Cleveland and Tennessee put together 73-yard scoring drives on each team’s opening possessions. First, with help from first down receptions by Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns WR Rashard Higgins, and a first down rush by Browns RB Nick Chubb, Browns RB Dontrell Hilliard ran in a four-yard score.The extra point attempt was no good as Cleveland got on the board first, 6-0.
As the Titans took the field for Tennessee’s opening drive, WR A.J. Brown caught his first career pass for 47 yards to help move the chains, but ultimately K Cairo Santos converted a 37-yard attempt to get on the board and cut Cleveland’s lead, 6-3.
In the second quarter, Tennessee took the lead and didn’t give it up for the rest of the game. First, QB Marcus Mariota led the Titans on an 11-play, 87-yard scoring drive that culminated in a one-yard rushing score by RB Derrick Henry and a 10-6 lead.
Later in the second quarter, with Cleveland backed up to their own two-yard line due to a 70-yard punt by P Brett Kern, OLB Cameron Wake recorded his 100th career sack as he took down Browns QB Baker Mayfield in the endzone for a safety. Tennessee increased the lead, 12-6.
On the first snap of the second half, Mariota tossed a 51-yard pass to Brown to flip field position, as Brown recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game in his NFL debut. Santos was then able to convert a 53-yard field goal for a 15-6 Titans lead. The Browns responded as Mayfield orchestrated a 61-yard scoring drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass to Browns TE David Njoku. Cleveland inched closer, 15-13.
However, on the first play of the Titans next drive, Mariota connected with Henry for a career-high-tying 75-yard touchdown pass. Tennessee increased the lead, 22-13.
In the fourth quarter, S Kevin Byard picked off Mayfield and returned the ball 28 yards to give Tennessee possession at the Cleveland 35-yard line. The Titans capitalized on the turnover as Mariota connected with TE Delanie Walker for his first score of the quarter, and a 29-13 lead.
Then, on the following Cleveland possession, Mayfield was intercepted by CB Logan Ryan. Tennessee again capitalized on the turnover, as Mariota hit Walker for a seven-yard score and a 36-13 lead. Later, the Titans forced yet another turnover as CB Malcolm Butler picked off Mayfield and returned the interception for a 38-yard touchdown. Tennessee left Cleveland with a 43-13 victory.
Box Score
Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13
SectionsSports
TopicsA.J. Brown, Baker Mayfield, Brett Kern, Cairo Santos, Cameron Wake, Cleveland Browns, Delanie Walker, Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Kevin Byard, Logan Ryan, Malcolm Butler, Marcus Mariota, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr.Rashard Higgins, Tennessee Titans, Titans
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed