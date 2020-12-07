|
AAA Urges Drivers to Safely Secure Real Christmas Trees
Nashville, TN – This year, more than ever, families are likely eager to bring some holiday cheer to their lives. This could mean shopping (and doing so early) for a real Christmas tree.
However, nothing will make you say “bah humbug” faster than losing the tree you just bought on the drive home and creating hazardous situations for other drivers.
AAA is reminding drivers this holiday season to properly secure and transport their real Christmas trees so everyone can safely enjoy the holidays.
“Real Christmas trees can become dangerous projectiles if not properly secured,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers who do not safely secure their Christmas tree risk damaging their vehicle and littering the roadway with dangerous debris.”
According to AAA:
Tips to Safely Shop for Your Real Christmas Tree:
Tips to Safely Transport Your Tree:
Transporting a real Christmas tree is the same as hauling any other kind of large object. Making sure the tree is properly secured will help prevent vehicle damage and lessen the chance of it coming loose and creating a potential hazard for other drivers.
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
