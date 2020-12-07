|
Austin Peay State University wishes everyone Happy Holidays
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) family wishes you a cheerful holiday season.
Please enjoy the video celebration featuring performances by some of our talented Govs.
Thank you to the APSU Department of Music and the APSU Department of Communications for all of their contributions to this video.
*Please note that some performances included in this video were recorded prior to the pandemic. Masks are not worn during those performances.
Thank you for being a friend of Austin Peay State University. We hope the coming year will bring you comfort and prosperity.
