Downtown Commons to hold Holiday Market, December 12th

Montgomery County, TN – The Downtown Commons is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market on December 12th from 9:00am–2:00pm. The purpose of the market is to offer local small businesses and vendors an additional opportunity to engage with the community during the holiday season.

There will be a wide variety of vendors from woodworking to boutiques, something for every wish list.

Santa will also be there to take requests from the children, at a healthy distance, of course.

Food trucks are a must and will be located on Main Street while the market is open.

A social distancing plan will be in place and masks will be required for the event. Come on out and enjoy the shopping and fun at the Downtown Commons!

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons please visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

If you have any questions please reach out to Elizabeth Quinton at *protected email* or 931.245.3366.

