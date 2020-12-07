Planters Bank Presents… “The Polar Express” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this weekend

Clarksville, TN – All aboard! Journey beyond your imagination and believe in magic this holiday season when Planters Bank Presents… “The Polar Express” at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Our movie screening this Friday, December 11th at 7:00pm is SOLD OUT, and tickets are already going quickly for our recently added matinee this Saturday, December 12th at 2:00pm … so please don’t delay in making your reservations!

Tom Hanks stars in this enchanting holiday tale about a young boy who doubts that Santa Claus truly exists.

On one special Christmas Eve, as the boy skeptically waits for the sound of sleigh bells, a magical train appears outside his home and the conductor invites him aboard.

What lies ahead is an extraordinary adventure of self-discovery through which the young boy learns that for those who believe, the wonders of life never fade.

Rating: G / Running time: 100 minutes / Release year: 2004 / Director: Robert Zemeckis / Cast: Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Leslie Zemeckis, Michael Jeter / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to each Friday night’s movie.

Please note: Through the end of December, our box office will be closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the continued escalation of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating will be limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons will be required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups will be limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be available in the building. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s final movie of the year, “It’s A Wonderful Life”.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PlantersBankPresents!

