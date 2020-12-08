Austin Peay State University’s Dr. Tim Winters named to board of Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University professor of Classics and director of the APSU Honors and PELP Programs Dr. Tim Winters was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy’s U.S. branch.

The institute is a Greek scientific, non-governmental organization founded in Athens in 2017, and it is the first and only proponent of research, study and promotion of cultural diplomacy in Greece.

The Institute works in cooperation with private and public governmental bodies, with academic and scientific organizations both in Greece and around the world. The institute has branches around the world, with the U.S. branch opening in October 2020.

“We just launched about a month ago, and are still in the process of getting social media set up etc., but we have a couple of events coming in the spring, and, more importantly, this has already resulted in an internship for one of our President’s Emerging Leaders Program (PELP) students,” Winters, who also serves as Austin Peay State University’s PELP director, said.

Since arriving at APSU in 1997, Winters has helped develop the Classics program into one of the premier offerings of its kind in the state. Aside from his work in the classroom, Winters also mentors students and has directed APSU’s Study Abroad to Greece program since its inception in 1999.

In 2014, he was recognized for his performance in the classroom when he received the Society for Classical Studies (SCS) Collegiate Teaching award. A highly competitive award, the SCS Collegiate Teaching award is recognized as the most prestigious teaching award in North America for classical studies.

Winters is the co-author of “Homer: A Transitional Reader,” and he co-edited “Studies in Greek Epigraphy and History in Honor of Stephen V. Tracy.”

For information on Austin Peay State University’s Classics program, visit www.apsu.edu/classics. For information on the University’s Honors program, visit www.apsu.edu/honors.

