TDOT announces McClure Bridge Blasting this Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will need to close the new lanes of the bridge under construction on SR 13/SR 48 in Clarksville in order to demolish a 400-foot span of the old McClure Bridge over the Cumberland River.

Drivers should plan for delays between 7:00am and 9:00am on Thursday, December 10th on SR 13/SR 48 at the Cumberland River and are advised to use an alternate route.

The work is part of the widening project on SR 149/SR 13 that has been underway since March 2018. The project includes a new 4-lane bridge over the Cumberland River to replace the old 2-lane McClure Bridge.

Currently, traffic is using two lanes that have been opened on the newly constructed bridge. The old bridge needs to be taken down in order to complete the new structure.

For more information on the SR 149/SR 13 widening project visit: www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/state-route-149—state-route-13.html

The project is estimated to be completed in early 2022.

