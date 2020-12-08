Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

TDOT announces McClure Bridge Blasting this Thursday

December 8, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTClarksville, TN – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will need to close the new lanes of the bridge under construction on SR 13/SR 48 in Clarksville in order to demolish a 400-foot span of the old McClure Bridge over the Cumberland River.

McClure Bridge

McClure Bridge

Drivers should plan for delays between 7:00am and 9:00am on Thursday, December 10th on SR 13/SR 48 at the Cumberland River and are advised to use an alternate route.

The work is part of the widening project on SR 149/SR 13 that has been underway since March 2018. The project includes a new 4-lane bridge over the Cumberland River to replace the old 2-lane McClure Bridge.

Currently, traffic is using two lanes that have been opened on the newly constructed bridge. The old bridge needs to be taken down in order to complete the new structure.

For more information on the SR 149/SR 13 widening project visit: www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/state-route-149—state-route-13.html

The project is estimated to be completed in early 2022.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      December 2020
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      2728293031  