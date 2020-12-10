101st Airborne Division to Hold Ceremony at Gander Memorial

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – Members of the media are invited to attend the 35th Anniversary Gander Memorial remembrance ceremony, December 12th, 2020 at Fort Campbell, KY. The ceremony will be held at the new memorial site, which was dedicated last year.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9:30am.

The memorial consists of two monuments and 256 Canadian sugar maple trees. It was built to honor the memory of the 248 Soldiers and eight crew members who lost their lives when Arrow Air Flight 1285 crashed in Gander, Newfoundland, shortly after takeoff on the morning of December 12th, 1985.

The Soldiers, primarily assigned to 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, were returning from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.

The original memorial was conceived by Mrs. Janice Johnston Nikkel, a then-15-year-old Canadian citizen. Nikkel pledged money she earned from babysitting to the creation of the original tree park, inspiring others to contribute.

This year, due to COVID safety concerns, the event is by invitation only and will not be open to the public. We ask that anyone present adhere to COVID safety measures established by the CDC, including wear of a mask.

Anyone not in attendance is welcome to watch the event, which will stream live on the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/101st

