Austin Peay State University Football hires Jourdan McNeill as running backs coach

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden has tapped Jourdan McNeill to be the Governors running backs coach.

“I have had the honor of recruiting and coaching Jourdan at East Texas Baptist University,” said Walden. “I have also been blessed to see him grow as a coach and man over his career, which has been incredibly rewarding.

“As a player, Jourdan was the hardest worker and had the most grit out of anyone I have coached. That has carried over into his coaching career where he is a relentless worker and recruiter. He will not sleep until the job gets done. I truly believe he is one of the rising stars in the profession. With his drive, he will push our running backs to be champions on and off the field.”

McNeill comes to Clarksville after three seasons (2018-20) at Belhaven University in Mississippi, his first collegiate coaching job. He coached the Blazers running backs, including 2019 American Southwest Conference second-team selection Brad Foley and 2019 ASC Freshman of the Year Kolbe Blunt.

“I am excited to be a part of the Austin Peay State University family,” said McNeill. “It has been nothing but energy and passion since I’ve gotten here. I’m ready to hit the ground running with the Governors.”

A four-year letterwinner at East Texas Baptist, McNeill was a three-time American Southwest Conference all-conference honoree, including Second Team All-ASC in 2016. He finished his ETBU career as the program’s leader in career rushing touchdowns (32).

McNeill earned his bachelor’s degree from ETBU in health and wellness management in 2017. He completed his master’s degree in leadership at Belhaven in 2020.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics