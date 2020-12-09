City of Clarksville announces new Mobile App

Upgrade puts municipal information at users’ fingertips

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Information Technology Department has created a smartphone application that puts municipal information at the fingertips of Clarksvillians.

The application is a mobile-friendly version of the City of Clarksville website that allows users to pay bills, access the City’s job board, view the latest City news and more.

Users can customize their preferences to receive push notifications for new and updated content across the City’s departments, committees and boards.

Users also may elect to receive push notifications for Executive Orders from the Mayor’s Office along with departmental news and events.

“Our IT department is continually looking for ways to engage and communicate with our citizens,” Information Technology Director Amie Wilson said. “By providing a mobile app, we can offer a streamlined interface and engagement experience that gives our citizens convenient access to City services from a mobile device.”

The City of Clarksville application is available on Apple and Android and can be downloaded at these links:

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/city-of-clarksville/id1536696511

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cityofclarksville.cpmobile

Related Stories

Sections

Topics