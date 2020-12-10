APSU President finalist Dr. Jaime Taylor to meet with students, employees, public today

Clarksville, TN – The three finalists to be Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s next president – Dr. Michael Licari, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Indiana State University; Dr. Jaime Taylor, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University; and Dannelle Whiteside, interim president of Austin Peay who previously served as the University’s vice president for legal affairs – will meet with students, employees and community members this week.

Dr. Jaime Taylor’s open forums are today:

Open forum with staff and retired staff , 9:00am-9:45am, Morgan University Center Ballroom, https://apsu.zoom.us/j/83609290629.

, 9:00am-9:45am, Morgan University Center Ballroom, https://apsu.zoom.us/j/83609290629. Open forum with students , 12:30pm-1:00pm, Morgan University Center Room 303-305, https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81498306231.

, 12:30pm-1:00pm, Morgan University Center Room 303-305, https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81498306231. Open forum with faculty and retired faculty , 1:15pm-2:00pm, Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82080634533.

, 1:15pm-2:00pm, Morgan University Center Ballroom https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82080634533. Open forum with the public, 2:15pm-3:00pm, Morgan University Center Ballroom, https://apsu.zoom.us/j/89902937752.

After earning both a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in Engineering Science at the University of Tennessee Space Institute, Taylor began his academic career at Austin Peay State University in the Department of Physics. He spent four summers at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center as a NASA Faculty Fellow with a focus on applications of soft computing.

At APSU, he served as Physics Department chair, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, and interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Taylor said he gains his greatest satisfaction from working with others to create an environment that not only helps students to achieve their dreams, but also encourages them to have big dreams to achieve.

To see Taylor’s CV, click here. To see his cover letter, click here.

Licari met with students, employees and the public on Wednesday, and Whiteside will meet with students, employees and the public on Friday.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics