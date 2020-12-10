|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU President finalist Dr. Jaime Taylor to meet with students, employees, public today
Clarksville, TN – The three finalists to be Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s next president – Dr. Michael Licari, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Indiana State University; Dr. Jaime Taylor, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University; and Dannelle Whiteside, interim president of Austin Peay who previously served as the University’s vice president for legal affairs – will meet with students, employees and community members this week.
Dr. Jaime Taylor’s open forums are today:
After earning both a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in Engineering Science at the University of Tennessee Space Institute, Taylor began his academic career at Austin Peay State University in the Department of Physics. He spent four summers at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center as a NASA Faculty Fellow with a focus on applications of soft computing.
At APSU, he served as Physics Department chair, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, and interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Taylor said he gains his greatest satisfaction from working with others to create an environment that not only helps students to achieve their dreams, but also encourages them to have big dreams to achieve.
To see Taylor’s CV, click here. To see his cover letter, click here.
Licari met with students, employees and the public on Wednesday, and Whiteside will meet with students, employees and the public on Friday.
SectionsEducation
TopicsAPSU, APSU Department of Physics, APSU Interim President, APSU Morgan University Center, APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom, APSU President, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Dannelle Whiteside, Indiana State University, Jaime Taylor, Marshall University, Michael Licari, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed