Montgomery County Parks and Recreation receives Excellence in Local Government Award

Montgomery County, TN – The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC), on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020, announced the recipients of its 2020 Local Government Awards, which honors excellence in public service across Middle Tennessee.

The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department was recognized for excellence in the local government category of recreation and youth engagement for the Rotary Field of Dreams ‐ Civitan Park Expansion.

The Regional Council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the Tennessee General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area.

Each year, GNRC honors its members and partners with two types of awards.

Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC’s history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale. The Excellence in Local Government awards recognizes county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region.

The submissions are judged on completed projects from the previous fiscal year.

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation was selected for the recreation and youth engagement award because of the commitment made by Montgomery County Government, the Community Health Foundation and the Clarksville Rotary Clubs to provide kids with special needs a place they could call their own.

The 25-acre expansion, which began as a vision 10 years ago, features an ADA compliant playground for special needs children, 1.011 miles of walking/running trails, three new baseball/softball ball fields, one of those baseball fields (Rotary Field of Dreams) designated specifically for Buddy Ball, one multi-purpose field and a concession stand.

“I’m grateful this incredible community project was recognized by GNRC. The expansion was something we had needed for a long time in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Mayor Durrett. “Without the great support from our local Rotary Clubs and the Community Health Foundation the project would not have been possible.”

“Our parks and recreation department works hard to provide our community with top quality parks that provide space for activity and tranquility throughout Montgomery County. It is always a treat for our parks to be recognized and the Civitan Park expansion is very special to us,” stated Montgomery County Parks Director Jerry Allbert.

“The work being done by the local communities and professionals working for citizens across Middle Tennessee is inspiring,” said Michael Skipper, executive director for GNRC. “It is an honor to highlight their hard work and share these best practices with the rest of the region.”

For more information about the Greater Nashville Regional Council or other award recipients, visit GNRC.org. For more information about Montgomery Parks and Recreation, visit mcgtn.org.

