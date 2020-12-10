|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Lamar Alexander: Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Nominations of Chuck Atchley, Katherine Crytzer to Serve as U.S. District Court Judges for the Eastern District of Tennessee
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball takes down Furman Paladins, 90-53
Knoxville, TN – A career day from junior Rae Burrell, who finished with 26 points and seven assists, fueled a 90-53 Lady Vols’ win over Furman in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night.
Jordan Walker started out hot, knocking down a 3-pointer to score the first points of the game and give Tennessee a lead it never relinquished.
Rennia Davis, Burrell, Marta Suárez, Tamari Key and Jordan Horston also got in on the scoring early, propelling UT to a 20-6 lead by the media break.
Coming out of the timeout the Lady Vols picked up where they left off with Key scoring back-to-back layups to extend Tennessee’s streak of unanswered points to 12 before Jarya Outten scored for Furman, sparking an 8-0 run by the Paladins to close out the quarter with a UT lead of 24-14.
Burrell heated up just over three minutes into the quarter, hitting a 3-pointer, assisting a Walker layup and managing a steal and a score on subsequent possessions, boosting UT’s lead to 39-20 by the 5:43 mark. Burrell would hit two more treys and a jumper before the end of the half, helping fuel a halftime score of 52-33.
But Hodges continued to find success offensively, scoring 10 straight Furman points to whittle the deficit to 11 with 5:36 left in the quarter. Davis hit a layup with 5:31 on the clock, setting off a 12-1 UT run capped off by two more Burrell treys that put the Lady Vols up 69-47 with under a minute to play in the quarter. Sydney James converted on two free throws for the Paladins in the final seconds to send the game into the final stanza with Tennessee up by 20.
Up Next For Tennessee Women’s Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team hits the road, facing No. 23 Texas at 4:00pm CT/5:00pm ET on Sunday, December 13th. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
SectionsSports
TopicsDestiny Salary, ESPN, Furman, Jaiden McCoy, Jessie Rennie, Jordan Horston, Jordan Walker, Knoxville TN, Lady Vols, Marta Suárez, Paladins, Rae Burrell, Rennia Davis, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Tamari Key, Tennessee, Texas, Thompson-Boling Arena, UT, UT Basketball, UT Lady Vols, UT Women's Basketball
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed