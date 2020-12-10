|
Tennessee Vols Football to play #5 Texas A&M on December 19th
Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Vols Football’s December 19th, 2020 regular season finale against No. 5 Texas A&M is set for a 11:00am CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Thursday, December 10th.
The SEC has scheduled four games on December 19th that were postponed during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 Coronavirus and involve teams that did not otherwise qualify for participation in the SEC Football Championship.
The television networks that will carry games of December 19th will be announced after games of December 12th.
The four rescheduled games will be televised by either ESPN, the SEC Network or the SEC Network Alternate channel.
Tennessee-Texas A&M was originally scheduled for November 14th and later postponed. The two teams will meet for just the fourth time and the first time in Knoxville. UT leads the series, 2-1, and it will be the first matchup between the two since the Aggies won in 2016 in College Station.
It will be the fourth contest for the Vols this season involving a top-five ranked team in the respective polls. UT has previously faced No. 1 Alabama, then-No. 3 Georgia and No. 5/6 Florida.
Saturday, December 19th Games
Texas A&M at Tennessee, Noon ET/11:00am CT*
