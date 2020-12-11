|
APSU President finalist Dannelle Whiteside to meet with students, employees, public today
Clarksville, TN – The three finalists to be Austin Peay State University’s next president – Dr. Michael Licari, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Indiana State University; Dr. Jaime Taylor, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University; and Dannelle Whiteside, interim president of Austin Peay who previously served as the University’s vice president for legal affairs – will meet with students, employees and community members this week.
Dannelle Whiteside’s open forums are today:
Whiteside’s appointment by the APSU Board of Trustees as interim president made her the first Black president of the more than 90-year-old institution. Whiteside originally joined the University in 2017 as Austin Peay State University’s general counsel. In the spring of 2019, she was named vice president for Legal Affairs.
During her career at APSU, she has also served as Secretary to the Board of Trustees. She is also adjunct faculty at Belmont University College of Law in Nashville. Prior to her time at APSU, Whiteside served as General Attorney for the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, General Counsel for the Tennessee State Board of Education and District Policy Advisor for Metro Nashville Public Schools.
To see Whiteside’s CV, click here. For her cover letter, click here.
Licari met with students, employees and the public on Wednesday, and Taylor met with students, employees and the public on Thursday.
