APSU Women’s Basketball adds game with Southern Illinois for Saturday

Clarksville, TN – For the first time this season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball has announced a schedule addition for the upcoming non-conference slate.

The APSU Governors will travel to Southern Illinois for a 3:00pm, Saturday contest at the Banterra Center. After Saturday’s game with the Salukis, Austin Peay State University is scheduled to wrap up non-conference play when they host Chattanooga for a 4:30pm, December 15th game in the Dunn Center.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, scheduling updates can come quickly and with little notice.

Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

Updated December Schedule (as of 12/10)

3:00pm, December 12th – Southern Illinois (Road)

4:30pm, December 15th – Chattanooga (Home)

6:00pm, December 19th – Murray State (Road)

5:00pm, December 30th – Tennessee State (Road)

