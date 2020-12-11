|
APSU Women’s Basketball adds game with Southern Illinois for Saturday
Clarksville, TN – For the first time this season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball has announced a schedule addition for the upcoming non-conference slate.
The APSU Governors will travel to Southern Illinois for a 3:00pm, Saturday contest at the Banterra Center. After Saturday’s game with the Salukis, Austin Peay State University is scheduled to wrap up non-conference play when they host Chattanooga for a 4:30pm, December 15th game in the Dunn Center.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, scheduling updates can come quickly and with little notice.
Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
Updated December Schedule (as of 12/10)
