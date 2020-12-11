|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Gas and Water Department will close service lobbies after COVID-19 spike, Wednesday Newer: APSU Men’s Basketball’s game against Murry State December 21st to be televised on ESPNU »
Clarksville Building and Codes Department set to close Wednesday lobby due to spike in COVID-19 Cases
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Building and Codes Department will close its lobby beginning at 7:30am Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 to lower health risks to employees and the public after a recent spike in active COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in the community.
Clarksville Building and Codes will remain open from 7:30am to 4:00pm. Monday to Friday for issuing permits and collecting fees, but it will limit face-to-face interactions and encourage the public to use phone and email contact to conduct business with the department.
The lobby at 100 South Spring Street will be locked, but the vestibule will remain open, allowing for indirect access and service. Inspectors will remain in the field, but the department asks that inspection requests be called in as early as possible.
Reach the department at 931.645.7426; by fax at 931.645.7430; or by emailing
Important information about the coronavirus and may be viewed on the City of Clarksville website at www.cityofclarksville.com/933/Coronavirus-Information
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Building and Code Department, Clarksville Building and Codes, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, South Spring Street
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed