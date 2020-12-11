Clarksville Building and Codes Department set to close Wednesday lobby due to spike in COVID-19 Cases

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Building and Codes Department will close its lobby beginning at 7:30am Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 to lower health risks to employees and the public after a recent spike in active COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in the community.

Clarksville Building and Codes will remain open from 7:30am to 4:00pm. Monday to Friday for issuing permits and collecting fees, but it will limit face-to-face interactions and encourage the public to use phone and email contact to conduct business with the department.

The lobby at 100 South Spring Street will be locked, but the vestibule will remain open, allowing for indirect access and service. Inspectors will remain in the field, but the department asks that inspection requests be called in as early as possible.

Reach the department at 931.645.7426; by fax at 931.645.7430; or by emailing *protected email*

Important information about the coronavirus and may be viewed on the City of Clarksville website at www.cityofclarksville.com/933/Coronavirus-Information

