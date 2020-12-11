Clarksville Gas and Water Department will close service lobbies after COVID-19 spike, Wednesday

Drive-through window services, payment drop boxes remain available

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water Department will close customer service center lobbies to lower health risks to employees and the public after a recent sharp increase in active COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Clarksville Gas and Water facilities where business transactions are conducted face-to-face will close to customers and visitors beginning at 8:00am Wednesday, December 16th. This includes customer service centers, administration and engineering offices, and water and wastewater treatment plants.

Drive-up customer service windows will remain open from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday at 2215 Madison Street and 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard. Conditions will be monitored, and the public will be notified promptly when full access resumes.

Employees will report to work to maintain normal utility operations during scheduled work hours, 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday. Treatment plants will operate around the clock as normal.

Customers are encouraged to make bill payments on time by accessing the online customer account management feature, WebConnect, at www.clarksvillegw.com. Customers also may pay-by-phone using the Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, and follow the interactive voice prompts; pay by regular mail with the bill stub; use drive-up window service; or deposit payments in customer service center drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street.

Clarksville Gas and Water will not suspend late fees or service shut-offs due to nonpayment since the customer drive-through window service will remain open Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm except for holidays.

The Madison Street administration and engineering main lobby will be open only to receive building contractor documents, plats and plans and to receive small parcel shipments and USPS mail delivery at its designated receiving area. Large shipments will be received at the loading dock at the rear of the building.

The Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for customer service inquiries and gas, water and sewer emergency calls. Service requests will be dispatched as normal. Customers and technicians must maintain a 6-foot distance from one another while technicians perform work at the customer’s residence or business.

“It’s important to close our customer lobbies for the safety of the community and our employees who perform routine duties that put them in close contact with the public,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager.

“Our goal is to lower the risk of exposure in the workplace while continuing to deliver essential utility services. I thank you for your understanding and cooperation until there is no longer a risk and facilities can once again be reopened to the public,” Riggins stated.

Important information about the coronavirus and may be viewed on the City of Clarksville website at www.cityofclarksville.com/933/Coronavirus-Information

About Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

