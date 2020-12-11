FDA Statement on Vaccines, Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting

The following is attributed to FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., and Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Silver Spring, MD – Following yesterday’s positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.

The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

