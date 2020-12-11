Tennessee Titans travel to Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11)

Sunday, December 13th, 2020 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CT

Jacksonville, FL | TIAA Bank Field | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (8-4) travel this week to face the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11). Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CT on Sunday, December 13th, 2020.

This is the second of two annual meetings between the division foes. On September 20th at Nissan Stadium, the Titans won 33-30 after Stephen Gostkowski booted the game-winning 49-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was their second consecutive win over the Jaguars and their sixth win in the last seven battles.

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes and analyst Adam Archuleta.

Fans can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information and additional options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans begin the final quarter of the regular season tied with the 8-4 Indianapolis Colts at the top of the AFC South. However, the Titans are positioned in the lead based on their division record. They enter this week’s trip to Jacksonville at 3-1 in the division, while the Colts, who visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, are 2-2.

Two of the Titans’ four remaining contests are within the division. In addition to playing the Jaguars, they travel to Houston in Week 17 to battle the Texans. In between, they host the Detroit Lions (December 20th) and visit the Green Bay Packers (December 27th).

The Titans and Colts are two of the seven AFC teams with at least eight wins. Each conference’s playoff field will include four division winners and three wild cards.

Last week the Titans dropped a conference game at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Although they outscored the Browns 28-3 in the second half, it still was not enough to overcome a 38-7 halftime deficit. The Browns won by a final score of 41-35.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 389 yards, recording the fourth-highest total of his career and his second-highest figure in two seasons with the Titans. He completed three touchdown passes to give him 26 on the season, which is tied for fourth place in franchise history for a single season and one short of Tannehill’s career high (27 in 2014).

Tannehill’s top target against Cleveland was Corey Davis. The fourth-year wide receiver set career highs with 11 receptions and 182 receiving yards and contributed one touchdown. He became the third player in franchise history with at least 11 catches, 180 receiving yards and one touchdown in a game, joining Charlie Hennigan (October 13th, 1961 at Boston) and Drew Bennett (December 13th, 2004 against Kansas City).

While Derrick Henry was limited to 60 rushing yards on 15 attempts, he remains in the lead for the NFL rushing title with 1,317 yards in 2020.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars, who are in their fourth full season under head coach Doug Marrone, traveled to Minnesota last week and fell to the Vikings in overtime by a final score of 27-24.

At quarterback, Mike Glennon has started each of the past two games after Gardner Minshew was in the lineup for the first seven games and sixth-round pick Jake Luton started the following two weeks. Last week against the Vikings, Glennon threw for 280 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

Jaguars running back James Robinson ranks third in the NFL this season with 968 rushing yards. The undrafted rookie from Illinois State has 90 or more scrimmage yards in each of the last six games.

