AAA Survey shows Men Are More Aggressive Behind the Wheel

AAANashville, TN – Data gathered by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety confirms the perception that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women.

The survey finds that women also admit to some dangerous driving habits, such as running red lights. Overall, younger male and female drivers tend to be more aggressive than older drivers. With everyday stress already compounded by the pandemic and now the holiday season, which can elevate tensions on the road, AAA urges motorists to keep their cool and avoid dangerous driving habits.

Aggressive Driving Behaviors among Male & Female U.S. Drivers, 2019

 

Male

Female
Drove 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway

52.0%

44.6%
Followed the vehicle in front closely to prevent another

vehicle from merging

37.8%

29.3%
Made rude gesture/honked at another driver

35.4%

28%
Drove through a red light

32.2%

30.0%
Drove aggressively by switching lanes quickly and/or very close behind another car

31.5%

21.4%

 

 

Regardless of gender, nearly 8 in 10 (79%) American drivers demonstrate aggressive behaviors when behind the wheel. Speeding tops the list, with men being the biggest culprit, though women are not far behind.

Contrary to common perception, speeding does not save time on the road. The average amount saved on a 5-mile trip, driving 65 mph on a 45 mph posted road, is only 1.9 minutes.

“Speeding, red-light running, and cutting other drivers off can kill you, your passengers, and others sharing the road,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind, and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely.”

 


 

AAA Rules of the Road:

  • Follow posted speed limits.
  • Maintain an adequate following distance.
  • Use turn signals.
  • Allow others to merge.
  • Use your high beams responsibly.
  • Be considerate in parking lots—Park in one spot, not across multiple spaces. Be careful not to hit cars next to you with your door.

A driver may be stressed or react wrongly to another driver’s action on any given day, and the holidays can add to the strain and anxiety. Introduce the pressures and concerns tied to a global pandemic, and even the calmest, most safety-conscious drivers can find themselves frustrated by other motorists.

“If you encounter an aggressive driver on the road or find your temper rising, remember to slow yourself down, breathe deeply, and safely create distance between you and other motorists. Aggressive drivers are likely not thinking about their potential impact on others until it is too late,” added Cooper.

 AAA offers these tips to help drivers manage aggressive driving scenarios:   

  • Don’t Offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.
  • Be Tolerant and Forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it’s not personal.
  • Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle, and contact 9-1-1 if needed.

For more information, visit www.aaa.com/preventroadrage

 


About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


