|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Marsha Blackburn Introduces Legislation to Defund Businesses Linked to the Chinese Military
Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, December 10th, 2020, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) introduced legislation to prohibit U.S. pension investments in Chinese companies.
“There is no line between the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese businesses. Companies like Huawei prop up and assist the regime in their genocide of the Muslims Uyghurs, Inner Mongolians, Tibetans, and other religious and ethnic minorities. American dollars should not be used to violate human rights,” said Senator Blackburn.
The Defending Pensions from the Chinese Communist Threat Act Would:
Background
Chinese companies can be required, under penalty of law, to share technology with the Chinese military. In turn, some of these companies produce technologies for the repression of human rights, as is the case with Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China.
Because of the inclusion of these companies in publicly traded index funds, this threat affects over $10.7 trillion invested in private American pension plans, covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA).
SectionsPolitics
TopicsChina, Chinese Businesses, Chinese Communist Party, Employee Retirement Income Security Act, Genocide, Huawei, Marsha Blackburn, Muslims, Pension, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C., Xinjiang
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed