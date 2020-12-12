|
Tennessee Vols Football rolls over Vanderbilt 42-17
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Vols Football team was dominant in all phases of the game in a convincing 42-17 win over in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville.
Redshirt junior J.T. Shrout entered the game in relief in the second quarter and saw action throughout the game. The Santa Clarita, California, native completed 6-of-13 passes for 90 yards and a career best two touchdowns.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o paced the Vols with 10 tackles, half of a tackle for loss and a pair of pass breakups. Junior defensive back Bryce Thompson had a pair of tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter, a play that turned the momentum of the game.
Vanderbilt (0-9) was led by quarterback Ken Seals, who was 22-of-39 passing for 239 yards. Seals threw a pair of touchdowns and one interception.
After the UT defense opened the game with a pair of three-and-outs, the Vols opened scoring on a nine-play, 42-yard touchdown drive with 5:54 left in the first quarter. Bailey connected with redshirt junior tight end Princeton Fant on a 6-yard touchdown reception.
Redshirt sophomore kicker Toby Wilson followed with the extra point. Fant and Wilson, both Nashville-area products, scored their first points for the Orange and White in their hometown.
The Commodores responded immediately with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive to tie the game at seven with 1:50 to go in the opening quarter.
Following a UT turnover, Vanderbilt’s Pierson Cooke hit a 39-yard field goal to give the Commodores a 10-7 advantage.
Momentum shifted midway through the second quarter when Thompson pulled in a one-handed interception and took it 18 yards to the house to put the Vols back ahead 14-10 with 8:37 remaining in the half. The interception was the eighth of Thompson’s career and his first pick six.
The Vols offense switched into high gear and scored 21 unanswered points heading into halftime. Shrout connected with Jones Jr. on a 23-yard touchdown reception, before tossing a 26-yarder to freshman Jalin Hyatt to give the Vols a 28-10 lead with just under a minute left in the half.
Next Up for Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Vols Football team returns to Neyland Stadium for Senior Day on December 19th to take on No. 5 Texas A&M at 11:00am CT.
