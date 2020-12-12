Tennessee Vols Football rolls over Vanderbilt 42-17

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Vols Football team was dominant in all phases of the game in a convincing 42-17 win over in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville.



UT (3-6) was led by true freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey, who completed 14-of-18 passes for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns, all career highs.



The freshman connected with redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. on a 74-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Jones finished the contest as UT’s top receiver with 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven receptions, all career highs.



UT continued their first half momentum, scoring on a five-play, 72-yard drive to open the third quarter. Senior running back Ty Chandler capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown rush.



With 7:22 left in the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt scored on a five-play, 59-yard drive to cut the Vols lead to 35-17.



The Vols responded immediately as Bailey and Jones Jr. connected on a 74-yard touchdown pass to give UT a 42-17 lead in the final frame. It was Tennessee’s longest play from scrimmage this season.

Next Up for Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Vols Football team returns to Neyland Stadium for Senior Day on December 19th to take on No. 5 Texas A&M at 11:00am CT.

