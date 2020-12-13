|
Marsha Blackburn Fights For Tennessee Troops, Strengthens National Defense
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) joined her colleagues in the United States Senate in passing the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, she fought for Tennessee’s military priorities and secured support for mission-critical projects that will benefit Tennessee.
“We must ensure that our troops have what they need to defend our nation and prepare for the future of warfare,” Senator Blackburn said. “Thousands of servicemen and women call Tennessee home and I have the special responsibility to look after each and every one of them.”
Key Points
Click here for more information on Senator Blackburn’s work in the FY 2021 NDAA to promote American innovation and high-skilled work in Tennessee, empower the future of Tennessee’s military installations, and streamline U.S. Department of Defense operations.
The executive summary of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 can be found here.
