|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes First Direct-to-Consumer COVID-19 Test System
Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Our Small Businesses
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution For Memphis Veterans
Washington, D.C. – Our veterans made many sacrifices so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today. It seems fitting that many of these brave individuals will be among the first groups of people to receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine if they wish to receive it.
This week, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that they will provide vaccinations to front line VA healthcare workers and veterans residing in long-term care units, including in our very own Memphis VA Health Care System. Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit their facility website.
Expanding Rural Broadband
This week we have great news on the rural broadband front! I have long fought for the funding and infrastructure needed to back reliable broadband service in rural America. On Monday, the FCC awarded almost $150 million in funding to expand rural broadband in Tennessee. With this funding, we are one step closer to closing the digital divide in our state.
Supporting Our Small Businesses
Small businesses are the backbone of American communities and in Tennessee, they employ over a million people. These businesses have been decimated by the pandemic, at no fault of their own. It is critical that we provide another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding, and liability protections, so that they can keep their doors open.
Marsha’s Roundup
I spoke on the Senate floor about the communist Chinese government’s appalling human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Dr. Adrian Zenz from the Victims of Communism Foundation joined me on Unmuted with Marsha to share his research on the Uyghur genocide perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party.
Coronavirus Resources
Stay In Touch
As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.
Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:
Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn
My Best,
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBroadband, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Testing, COVID-19 Vaccine, Hong Kong China, pandemic, Paycheck Protection Program, Rural Broadband, Tennessee, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Vaccine, Veterans, Washington D.C., Xinjiang
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed