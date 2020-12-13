Nashville Sounds release statement on Milwaukee Brewers Affiliate Invitation

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds have issued the following statement on today’s formal invitation from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of Major League Baseball’s new player development structure:

“We are excited to receive the invitation to become the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers today,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “Led by Mark Attanasio and David Stearns the Brewers are an organization that places a strong emphasis on player development.”

“The Sounds still need to have the overall agreement with Major League Baseball formalized before any affiliation can be finalized. Once that occurs, we look forward to building the relationship and re-introducing Milwaukee Brewers baseball to the City of Nashville,” Nuse stated.

The Nashville Sounds play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.

For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail

