Tennessee Titans last game against Jacksonville Jaguars

Nashville, TN – In Week 2 of the 2020 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars for their home opener and won by a score of 33-30. Tennessee advanced to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2008.

The Titans opened up the game with a three-play scoring drive that elapsed 98 seconds.

QB Ryan Tannehill’s first pass of the game went 63 yards to TE Jonnu Smith, and two plays later Smith caught a 13-yard score for an early 7-0 Titans lead. On the following Jacksonville possession, rookie CB Kristian Fulton picked off Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II and returned the ball 44 yards.

Tennessee capitalized on the turnover as Tannehill threw a nine-yard touchdown to WR Corey Davis, 14-7 Titans. Jacksonville then responded with a touchdown drive of their own. Minshew II hit Jaguars WR DJ Chark Jr. for a 45-yard gain before ultimately tossing a 19-yard touchdown to Jaguars TE Tyler Eifert to cut the score in half, 14-7.

In the second quarter Tennessee extended its lead on another touchdown by Smith.

Tannehill threw a four-yard score to Smith for a 21-7 advantage. Both teams successfully added a field goal each to make it 24-10 with the Titans ahead heading into halftime.

Jacksonville had the ball to begin the second half and quickly inched closer to the Titans with a 14-play scoring drive. Jaguars RB James Robinson scurried into the end zone on a 17-yard rush to make it a 24-17 game. On the ensuing Tennessee possession, RB Derrick Henry contributed a 14-yard gain and Davis caught a 17-yard pass to move the chains.

Facing pressure and absorbing a hit as he threw the ball, Tannehill launched an 18-yard touchdown pass to WR Adam Humphries. The extra point was no good as Tennessee pulled out ahead, 30-17.

On the ensuing Jacksonville drive, Minshew II led his offense on a 75-yard scoring drive that resulted in a two-yard touchdown reception by Jaguars WR Keelan Cole Sr. Jacksonville’s extra point attempt failed, 30-23 Titans.

In the fourth quarter, Jacksonville tied the game 30-30. After two catches for 32 yards contributed by Jaguars WR Chris Conley, Minshew was able to hit Jaguars RB Chris Thompson for a 14-yard touchdown to knot the score.

For the second consecutive week, Tannehill engineered a game-winning drive for Tennessee. Beginning at their own 40-yard line, the Titans moved down to the Jacksonville 31-yard line to allow K Stephen Gostkowski the opportunity to convert the go-ahead 49-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining in the game, 33-30.

The Jaguars offense took the field with a minute and a half to go and DT Jeffery Simmons tipped a Minshew II second-down pass that was intercepted by outside linebacker Harold Landry III to preserve a Titans victory.

Box Score

Week 2: Titans 33, Jaguars 30

Sunday, September 20th, 2020 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

1 2 3 4 Final Jacksonville 7 3 7 13 30 Tennesse 14 10 6 3 33

