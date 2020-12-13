Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Women’s Basketball Game at Texas Postponed

UT Lady VolsAustin, TX – In accordance with Big 12 Conference women’s basketball interruption guidelines, the Tennessee at Texas women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, has been postponed because of contact tracing issues within the Texas program.

It is unknown at this time whether there will be a future make-up date between the Longhorns and Lady Volunteers.

Next on Tennessee’s schedule is a home game vs. Jackson State on December 20th at 11:00am CT. The contest is slated to be televised by the SEC Network.

Tennessee Lady Vols' Basketball game against Texas has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues. (UT Athletics)

