America’s first COVID-19 Vaccine doses are administered
Washington, D.C. – Today, Monday, December 14th, 2020, medical workers administered the first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the United States–a feat that earlier this year many experts claimed would take a miracle.
Accomplishing the “impossible” has defined President Donald Trump’s Administration.
When the COVID-19 Coronavirus came to our shores, the President cut Washington red tape and mobilized both the public and private sectors to develop a safe, effective vaccine.
The nationwide manufacturing and distribution systems created under Operation Warp Speed constitute the largest mobilization of American industry since World War II.
Watch: We can see light at the end of the tunnel
