Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold Special Meeting December 21st to announce next APSU President

Clarksville, TN – At 1:00pm on December 21st, 2020, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host a special called meeting to select the University’s 11th president.

On December 4th, the University’s presidential search committee announced the three finalists for the University presidency – Dr. Michael Licari, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Indiana State University; Dr. Jaime Taylor, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University; and Dannelle Whiteside, interim president of APSU who previously served as the University’s vice president for legal affairs.

The three candidates visited campus last week for a wide range of interviews with students, faculty, staff, University leadership and members of the Austin Peay State University community.

“This week the Presidential Search Committee will meet to discuss the finalists and will review the community’s feedback on the finalists,” Mike O’Malley, chair of the search committee and chair of APSU’s Board of Trustees, said. “The Search Committee will also develop its report for the Board of Trustees.”

The December 21st virtual meeting will be livestreamed at https://apsu.zoom.us/j/84984387346.

Dr. Alisa White, the University’s 10th president, left Austin Peay State University in August to assume the presidency of Sam Houston State University in Texas. The University quickly appointed a 23-member Presidential Search Committee, and it partnered with Storbeck Search & Associates, a nationally recognized search firm serving higher education, to conduct a national search for Austin Peay State University’s next president.

For information on the board or the APSU presidential search, visit https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/.

