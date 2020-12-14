Legends Bank hosts Clay Shoot Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Legends Bank hosted a Clay Shoot fundraiser at Cross Creek Clays on Friday, November 20th, 2020 that benefited Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee.

This Game Changer event included 4-person teams with many local sponsors from the community and is also the first fundraiser event Legends Bank and Habitat for Humanity have partnered together on.

Thanks to the participants and sponsors, $12,000 was raised that will be used to help build a new house for a family in need.

The success of this event would not have been possible without all those involved, including top sponsor TW Frierson Contractor, Inc.

Britney Campbell, Senior VP of Marketing and Public Relations for Legends Bank, said, “We had an incredible day at Cross Creek Clays raising money for Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN! Being able to donate money to support a home for a deserving family is an incredible blessing that truly took the generosity of many caring people and local businesses to make happen, and we cannot thank them enough.”

“This gift represents a partnership that includes Legends Bank team members serving on Habitat committees and our board,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Rob Selkow, said. “Monetary gifts are always appreciated and needed for our families, but the time and dedication of Legends employees is a connection to our future homeowners that money can’t buy.”

Other sponsors included: AJAX Distributing, Batson and Nolan, Beachaven Auto, Higgins Insurance, D & R Hardscapes, Clarksville Jewelers, Mann, Smith & Cummings Insurance, Brentwood Lifestyles Magazine, Clay Target Sports, Travis Electrical, OB and Tina Garland, David Wyles Construction, and John S Frazier Construction. Also a special thank you to Cross Creek Clays, MidSouth Shooters Supply, Old Glory Distilling, The Copper Petal, and The Choppin’ Block for contributions to the event.

Legends Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legends Financial Holdings, Inc., operating nine branch banking locations in Clarksville, Brentwood, Nashville, and Pleasant View, TN. More information about Legends Bank can be found at legendsbank.com.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

For more information call 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

