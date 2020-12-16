First students in Austin Peay State University’s new aviation science program earn flight certificates

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) new aviation science program has reached a new milestone – six students in the program have earned their private pilot helicopter certificates. And other students in the program are in line to do the same.

Samuel Nicholas earned his private pilot helicopter certificate in mid-November. In doing so, he became the first student to earn the certificate in Austin Peay State University’s aviation science program, which launched last year as the state’s first helicopter flight school that awards bachelor’s degrees.

Five aviation science students have since joined him. They are Jerry Gray, Daniel Hendrix, Ryan Erb, John Alden and Kristina Fish. Three others could earn their private pilot certificates soon, said Charles Weigandt, the program’s director and chief pilot.

Fish announced her achievement on Facebook, telling her friends and family, “I set out on the journey to become a helicopter pilot over five years ago, and it’s been a long journey to get here, but I’m FINALLY licensed! A huge thank you to APSU’s program and to everyone who helped me along the way!”

The students completed their private pilot labs in the program during the summer and fall. They accumulated almost 40 hours of flight time in the labs. By the time they earn their bachelor’s degrees, they’ll have had more than 165 hours in flight, including instrument flight labs, commercial flight labs and certified flight instructor labs.

With the bachelor’s degree, students can pursue careers including flight instruction, aerial tourism and charter operations.

The program helps veterans, Fort Campbell pilots and civilians learn flight skills and academics taught in a recently renovated aviation facility at Clarksville Regional Airport. They receive a well-rounded undergraduate education and the ability to earn FAA commercial pilot and flight instructor certification.

The program has approval for veterans training and Department of Education Title IV funding.

